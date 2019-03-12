Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and offered his condolences for the death of 32 Kenyans in the tragic crash of ET 302. President Kenyatta offered his condolences to the families and friends of the Canadian victims. Prime Minister Trudeau confirmed that Canada is prepared to offer assistance for […]

