Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Serraj: 9 May 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On Thursday 9 May, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary met with Libyan Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj at 10 Downing Street. They discussed the UK’s commitment to building international support for a ceasefire and the need for all sides to make compromises in the pursuit of peace. Speaking after the […]

