Promotional video unveils secret of China’s success

18 Mars 2018

Minute by minute, they have built and upgraded nearly 1.28 million kilometers of rural highways in the past five years, connecting 99.24% of towns and 98.34% of villages to asphalt and cement roads.

By Huan Xiang from People’s Daily “It is the persistent efforts of all ordinary people that give a big push to China’s reform and development,” concluded the latest episode of a promotional video series called “China in One Minute” to reveal the secret of China’s success in each field.



Launched by China’s largest media group People’s Daily during the country’s annual legislative and political consultative sessions, the second episode “A distant journey begins with one step” has offered a deep insight into the key to China’s achievements from a micro perspective.



In one minute, farmer Dou Zhengbao ploughs over 10 square meters, the steel mill where Jiang Yong works produces nine tons of steel, swimmer Yan Zibei completes 45 strokes during a workout session, and PLA officer Xu Liqiang directs his fellow jet fighters to cruise 43,000 square kilometers of airspace, the video tells.



In 2017, China harvested 618 million tons of grain, its GDP reached 82.71 trillion yuan (about $13.08 trillion), Chinese athletes won 106 world-level sports titles, and China explored outer space 13.7 billion light years away, it added.



In 43 hours, Chinese workers retrofitted the Sanyuan Bridge in Beijing, the video said, adding that in 60 days, Chinese workers removed combustible ice from the bottom of the South China Sea, setting a new world record for the highest amount extracted within the shortest period of time.



An old saying by ancient Chinese philosopher Xunzi was quoted in the video that “A journey of thousands of miles may not be achieved through accumulation of each single step, just as the enormous ocean may not be formed gathering every brook or stream”.



This can be perfectly illustrated by China’s achievement in rural transport construction. In one minute, Chinese workers can build a 596.66-meter-long highway.



Bus services are now available to 99.1% of towns and 96.5% of villages. In addition, nearly 80% of the rural and urban transport systems have been integrated.



Thanks to these achievements, the rural public transport has been greatly facilitated. Furthermore, the improved rural transportation has made poverty alleviation more targeted and the logistics network more complete.



This promotional video series perfectly explains Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks in his 2018 New Year address that ordinary people are the greatest and happiness is achieved through hard work.



