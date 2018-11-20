Protea Hotels by Marriott to open its Second Hotel in Ghana, first in the Capital City of Accra

Protea Hotels (ProteaHotels.com) by Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com), announced the signing of Protea Hotel by Marriott Accra, Kotoka Airport, the brand’s second hotel in Ghana and the first Protea Hotel by Marriott in the capital city of Accra. Owned by Baobab Hotels & Resorts which is a subsidiary of the […]

Protea Hotels (ProteaHotels.com) by Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com), announced th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...