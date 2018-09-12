Protection and Promotion of Indigenous Knowledge Bill and National Credit Amendment Bill approved by The National Council of Provinces and The National Assembly Respectively

The National Assembly (NA) during its plenary sitting today passed the National Credit Amendment Bill. The Bill aims to provide for capped debt intervention to promote a change in the borrowing and spending habits of an over-indebted South African society. The Bill will provide relief to over-indebted South Africans who have no other effective or […]
