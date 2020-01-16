Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Public-Private Collaboration commits to Accelerate Access to Health Services in Africa, reaching 1.7 Million People


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Johnson & Johnson ([JNJ.com](https://www.jnj.com/)), Lilly ([Lilly.com](https://www.lilly.com/)), Novartis ([Novartis.com](https://www.novartis.com/)), Pfizer ([Pfizer.com](https://www.pfizer.com/)), GSK ([GSK.com](https://www.gsk.com/)) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ([GatesFoundation.org](https://www.gatesfoundation.org/)) have joined forces with Last Mile Health ([LastMileHealth.org](https://lastmilehealth.org/))… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/publicprivate-c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/01/2020

Tchad : le Rotary Club au plus près des couches sociales vulnérables

Tchad : le Rotary Club au plus près des couches sociales vulnérables

Tchad : l'AJPDET se félicite du rôle de la Fondation Grand coeur Tchad : l'AJPDET se félicite du rôle de la Fondation Grand coeur 16/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad-Cameroun : pont Yagoua-Bongor, réseau électrique interconnecté, les projets avancent

16/01/2020

Tchad : l'axe routier Massakory-Ngouri en phase de finition

16/01/2020

Tchad : le Rotary Club au plus près des couches sociales vulnérables

16/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police déguerpit des populations à Diguel
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar