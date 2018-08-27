Public Service Commission to release the Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service covering the Period 01 April to 30 June 2018

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will brief members of the media on its quarterly bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service at a media briefing to be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018. The bulletin covers the period 01 April to 30 June 2018. The Pulse of the Public Service, is based on the […]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will brief members of the media on its quarterly bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service at a media briefing to be held on Wednesday, 29 August ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...