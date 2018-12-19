Pulse, Africa’s new media publisher, makes its websites more accessible to all Africans through technology

Pulse, Africa’s No. 1 new media publisher, is topping off the year with the migration to a new publishing technology for its mass media online publications in Nigeria ([www.Pulse.ng](http://www.pulse.ng/)); Ghana ([www.Pulse.com.gh](http://www.pulse.com.gh/)); Kenya ([www.Pulselive.co.ke](http://www.pulselive.co.ke/)) and Uganda ([www.Pulselive.ug](http://www.pulselive.ug/)). The new system which… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/pulse-africas-new-media-publisher-makes-its-websites...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...