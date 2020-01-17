Radio Station Features U.S. Ambassador

During his introductory trip to the Upper River Region – the farthest east of the Gambian regions – Ambassador Carl Paschall addressed communities via the most popular local media: radio. The Ambassador appeared on the radio talk show “Development Forum” and discussed U.S. Support for The Gambia, detailing the many ways that The U.S. Embassy […]

