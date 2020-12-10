Ramaphosa is selling off South Africa’s iconic wildlife – and it needs to stop (By Jason Baker)

By Jason Baker Should the president of South Africa be trading in protected species and pocketing huge sums of money from their deaths? PETA (www.PETA.org) released an [undercover investigation](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JneIji47waE) (https://bit.ly/3oBOk6q) exposing Cyril Ramaphosa’s carefully concealed – but extensive – trophy hunting interests. At his Phala Phala game-breeding operation,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ramaphosa-is-selling-off-south-africas-iconic-wildli...
