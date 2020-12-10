Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ramaphosa is selling off South Africa’s iconic wildlife – and it needs to stop (By Jason Baker)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Décembre 2020


By Jason Baker Should the president of South Africa be trading in protected species and pocketing huge sums of money from their deaths? PETA (www.PETA.org) released an [undercover investigation](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JneIji47waE) (https://bit.ly/3oBOk6q) exposing Cyril Ramaphosa’s carefully concealed – but extensive – trophy hunting interests. At his Phala Phala game-breeding operation,… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/ramaphosa-is-selling-off-south-africas-iconic-wildli...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter