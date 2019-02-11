Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with the President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Mr. Hage Gottfried Gein gob

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Hage Gottfried GEINGOB, President of the Republic of Namibia. The Secretary-General commended President Geingob for his efforts and initiatives as Chair of the Southern African Development Community to maintain peace and stability in the region. The Secretary-General emphasised the importance of Namibia’s leadership in implementing the Women, Peace and […]

