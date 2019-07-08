Recipe for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): New report looks at ‘what’s next’ for the Continental Agreement

The ninth edition of the flagship Assessing Regional Integration in Africa report (ARIA IX) was launched on 6 July 2019 during the African Business Forum in Niamey, Niger. It is titled ‘Next Steps for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).’ The report argues that AfCFTA’s success will be measured largely by its ability to […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...