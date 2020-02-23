









English News Recovery rate of novel coronavirus pneumonia on sharp rise

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 23 Février 2020 modifié le 23 Février 2020 - 07:53

“Everything will be fine, as we have the Party and government, the efforts of the medical staff, and the understanding and cooperation from the patients and citizens,” Wan remarked.

By People’s Daily The recovery rate from the novel coronavirus infection in China rose from 1.3 percent on Jan. 27 to 10.6 percent Feb.11. As of Feb. 12, nearly 5,000 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the country.



“The number of discharged patients has been kept above 500 and rising each day since Feb. 7, which is a very positive signal,” said Guo Yanhong, an official with the Medical Administration Bureau, National Health Commission (NHC) of China on Feb.13. The prevention and control of the epidemic started taking effect, she added.



Experts analyzed 597 discharged cases and found that 90 percent of the patients had mild symptoms, while the rest of them were once in severe and critical conditions, Guo introduced, adding that the average number of days they spent in hospitals stood at around 10.



Guo noted that 92 percent of them received antiviral therapy or the combination of antiviral therapy and symptomatic treatment in the early phase, and the active respiratory and circulatory support also achieved very favorable results.



A 59-year-old woman surnamed Wu was one of the discharged patients who had received treatment at Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University for 12 days and left on Feb. 11. When leaving the hospital, the woman wished an early discharge for all the patients there.



Wu had a fever in late January, and her body temperature reached 39 degree Celsius. “I’m lucky, because the doctor said I could have lost my life if I were not sent to the hospital timely,” she told People’s Daily, adding that she felt like she had a rebirth.



According to Chen Liqin, head nurse of the infectious disease department of the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, the CT scanning images of Wu showed viral pneumonia in both of her lungs, and the patient suffered typical symptoms of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) such as fever, coughs, chest distress and anhelation.



After the medical staff took antiviral and anti-infective therapies and adopted comprehensive treatment plans to help Wu increase immunity and nutrition intake, the woman gradually turned in stable condition and showed signs of recovery.



After treatment, Wu had another CT scan and her nucleic acid test showed a negative result twice. She was later discharged from the hospital by the doctors.



“I’m very thankful for the doctors who saved me,” Wu expressed her gratitude on her way home from the hospital on Feb. 11. The patients in the hospital all sent their congratulations after learning Wu’s recovery, and encouraged each other to keep fighting against the novel coronavirus.



On the afternoon of the same day, Zhang Fengling, a woman who received treatment at the “Fang Cang” makeshift hospital in Wuhan’s Hongshan Gymnasium, was also discharged. She was picked up by her husband Li Jun and 9-year-old son who waited eagerly at the gate of the gymnasium.



Zhang was diagnosed with the NCP on the first day of the Chinese New Year and sent to the freshly built “Fang Cang” makeshift hospital on Feb. 6. After days of quarantined treatment and rest, she was cured.



Another 27 patients were discharged from the hospital together with Zhang that day. The earliest hospitalized one of them was sent to the hospital on Feb.6, and the latest on Feb. 9. The youngest one of them was 25 years old while the oldest 69.



When leaving the hospital, Zhang took the patients to shout slogans – “Go, Wuhan! Go, China! Thank the medical staff and our country!” That’s what she wanted to say the most for days.



Wan Jun, the director of the makeshift hospital would send his congratulations to every discharged patient when the latter leaves the hospital. Zhang was the first to step out of the facility, and immediately saw her husband and son among the crowds outside waiting.



Community staffs were also there to pick up the woman who, on the way home, introduced the life of her hospitalized days. “We had all kinds of daily supplies, and the beds were covered by electric blankets. The meals were great and we were offered fruits. Sometimes the medical staff would carry out leisure activities, such as square dancing and singing.”



Although Li was able to see his wife everyday through video calls, he was still worried until he saw her in person. On the way home, the husband reminded his wife of the do’s and don’ts after discharge.



Before leaving, the family of three took a picture in front of the gate of the makeshift hospital. “Let’s go home. I made you your favorite dish braised lamp,” Li said.



“Everything will be fine, as we have the Party and government, the efforts of the medical staff, and the understanding and cooperation from the patients and citizens,” Wan remarked.



Dans la même rubrique : < > China-Africa friendship valuable as gold Let science build strong power against epidemic China Strives to achieve annual economic, social development goals despite epidemic