Red Cross on alert as Uganda confirms first Ebola case

Red Cross teams are on high alert following the confirmation of the first Ebola case in Uganda. According to the Ministry of Health, a five-year-old boy from Uganda returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 10 June. The child presented with Ebola symptoms and was transferred to an Ebola treatment unit in […]

