Reem Al Hashemy meets Mali Prime Minister


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has received Prime Minister Boubou Cisse of Mali, who is currently visiting the UAE. During the meeting held at headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation […]

