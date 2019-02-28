Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Regional Coordination Mechanism (RCM)-Africa retreat focuses on strengthening efforts to deliver for continent


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is this week hosting a Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa retreat in Debra Zeit, Ethiopia, ahead of the 20th Session of RCM-Africa that will be held in Marrakesh, Morocco, in March. Participants are deliberating on key issues on joint programming, monitoring and evaluation, including revising the RCM-Africa joint work […]

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is this week hosting a Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa retreat in D...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 27 Février 2019 - 20:41 Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) Statement

Mercredi 27 Février 2019 - 20:09 MLK Slam Contest 2019 winners are known

Mercredi 27 Février 2019 - 19:41 Le Comité des Droits Économiques, Sociaux et Culturels examine le Rapport De Maurice

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/02/2019

Tchad : la protection de l'environnement au centre d'un atelier à N'Djamena

Tchad : la protection de l'environnement au centre d'un atelier à N'Djamena

Le président tchadien en visite officielle en Turquie Le président tchadien en visite officielle en Turquie 26/02/2019

Populaires

Un quatrième doctorat honoris causa pour Idriss Déby

27/02/2019

Le Tchad et la Turquie vont signer de nouveaux accords de coopération

27/02/2019

Le Tchad examine un cadre juridique des investissements

27/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Le président tchadien en visite officielle en Turquie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE