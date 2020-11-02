Regional Technical Consultation on Benchmarking CESA 16-25 and SDG 4 Indicators

The Pan African Institute for Education for Development (IPED) in collaboration with the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) and the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), today organized a technical consultation on setting regional benchmarks for the Continental Education Strategy for Africa 2016 – 2025 indicators and the SDG 4 Education 2030 […]

The Pan African Institute for Education for Development (IPED) in collaboration with the UNESCO Institute for Statis...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...