Release of a unique publication on SDG 17 that promotes partnership to transform Africa and the world

An exclusive publication on the seventh Sustainable Development Goal, entitled “Goal 17 – Partnership: UNFPA’s approach for transforming Africa and the world” will be published on 26 September in New York, during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, by the United Nations Population Fund regional office for West and Central Africa, (UNFPA […]

An exclusive publication on the seventh Sustainable Development Goal, entitled “Goal 17 – Partnership: U...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...