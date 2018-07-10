Remarks at Security Council Debate on “Understanding and Addressing Climate-related Security Risks”

Madame President, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, I commend the Security Council for focusing its attention on climate-related security risks. I would like to address four key issues today: firstly, the nature of the challenges to our common security posed by climate risks; secondly, the impacts of climate change; thirdly, the actions being taken by the […]

