Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Renmoney Integrates Freshworks Support and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Solutions to Improve Customer Engagement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[Renmoney](https://www.renmoneyng.com/) (www.Renmoneyng.com), one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, has deployed [Freshworks](https://www.freshworks.com/)([www.Freshworks.com](http://www.freshworks.com/)) customer engagement software to set up an integrated support and CRM system. Renmoney provides convenient loans, savings and fixed deposit products to Nigerians. Last year, Renmoney delivered… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/renmoney-integrates-freshworks-support-and-custom...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/01/2019

Tchad : une conférence pour renforcer la lutte contre le braconnage

Tchad : une conférence pour renforcer la lutte contre le braconnage

Tchad : le président de la BDEAC reçu par Idriss Déby Tchad : le président de la BDEAC reçu par Idriss Déby 25/01/2019

Populaires

Tchad : "le seul objectif est de soulager la souffrance de nos populations"

27/01/2019

Tchad : un projet de réorganisation du transport urbain à Sarh

27/01/2019

Tchad : tirons le meilleur du salon de l'agriculture SAFAGRI

27/01/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Mali : les soldats tchadiens de l'ONU en manque de munitions et en sous-effectif
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture

Le refus de guichet : une pratique illégale de la préfecture

Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc Une leçon monumentale reçue par les ennemis du Maroc 14/01/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 24/01/2019 - M. Diakhaba

Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude

Acquittement de Laurent Gbagbo : la Côte d’Ivoire entre euphorie et inquiétude

Obligation de quitter le territoire français (OQTF) et droit d’asile : que contient la circulaire CASTANER du 31 décembre 2018 ? Obligation de quitter le territoire français (OQTF) et droit d’asile : que contient la circulaire CASTANER du 31 décembre 2018 ? 23/01/2019 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 21/01/2019 - Thomas Dietrich

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Alexandre Benalla, pour tout l’or du Tchad

Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? Djibouti : La citoyenneté à Djibouti, une réalité possible ou une illusion ? 21/01/2019 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.