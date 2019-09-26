Republic of Congo’s Hydrocarbons Minister to Lead a Congolese Delegation at Upcoming Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo

Congo’s oil sector is answering to Equatorial Guinea’s call to cooperation and will be participating in the Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo on October 1st and 2nd, 2019. The delegation will be led by Minister of Hydrocarbons Jean-Marc Thystère-Tchicaya. Congo’s participation in the Oil & Gas Meeting Day happens on the backdrop of […]

