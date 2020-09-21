Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Republic of Korea contributes rice and cash to assist refugees and Ugandans threatened by locusts


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Septembre 2020


The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed 5,000 metric tons of rice and US$300,000 in cash from the Republic of Korea to provide much-needed relief assistance to 781,000 people including refugees and Ugandans threatened by locusts. “WFP is extremely grateful for the continued generosity of the Republic of Korea since 2018 and its […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed 5,000 metric tons of rice and US$300,000 in cash from the Republic of Korea ...

