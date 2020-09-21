Republic of Korea contributes rice and cash to assist refugees and Ugandans threatened by locusts

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed 5,000 metric tons of rice and US$300,000 in cash from the Republic of Korea to provide much-needed relief assistance to 781,000 people including refugees and Ugandans threatened by locusts. “WFP is extremely grateful for the continued generosity of the Republic of Korea since 2018 and its […]

