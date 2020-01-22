Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Residents in rural Zhenjiang embrace happy life


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 22 Janvier 2020 modifié le 22 Janvier 2020 - 09:29

The 4,000-square meter farm in 2013 has now expanded its coverage to over 73,000 square meters. With the plantation of strawberries, peaches, loquats, and grapes, the farm is attracting a large number of tourists all-year-round. According to Ye, the farm has created 18 jobs for local villagers.


By Wang Piyi

Ye Minglan recommends her strawberries to visitors. (Photo by Fu Yongchao from People’s Daily Overseas Edition)
Ye Minglan recommends her strawberries to visitors. (Photo by Fu Yongchao from People’s Daily Overseas Edition)
Villages in Zhenjiang, east China’s Jiangsu province, are a paradise for local villagers, as well as a tourist attraction for urban dwellers, where locals are enjoying idyllic lifestyles and seeing prospects of long-term development. Xifeng village in the city of Zhenjiang is a good example.

Chen Wenjun, a turf broker in the village, is a man that helps his fellow villagers to live a well-off life. After quitting his job in Shenzhen 10 years ago, he went back to his hometown and assisted his peers in selling turfs.

Now the man, running turf business on an e-commerce platform, generates annual revenue of over 7 million yuan ($101 million), and the furthest destiniton of his turf is Singapore.

He has recently finished transaction of a batch of turf on the platform, selling his product to a real estate company more than 200 kilometers away in Anji county, Zhejiang province.

Though the winter has come, the coldness is not able to stop the villagers’ enthusiasm for making their products - they are still busy shoveling, bundling and transporting the turf in an orderly manner. According to Chen, each villager can earn around 400 yuan per day.

The turf business has improved the environment of the village and even children from the urban area come to the village on weekends to play on the meadow, said 62-year-old Li Zhishun, head of Fengxi village.

Over 10 years ago, a dirt road was the only link between the village and the township. Besides, 80 percent of the land is not cultivatable as it is on either hills or slopes. As a result, the villagers suffered extremely low income, which forced many of them to leave their hometown to find jobs.

Thanks to the turf business, villagers now don’t have to make a living out-of-town, and they have built houses and bought cars with their earning.

Ye Minglan is an owner of a farm in Shiye township on an eyot of the Yangtze River, Zhenjiang. The 4,000-square meter farm in 2013 has now expanded its coverage to over 73,000 square meters. With the plantation of strawberries, peaches, loquats, and grapes, the farm is attracting a large number of tourists all-year-round. According to Ye, the farm has created 18 jobs for local villagers.

In Shiye township, those who don’t own a business are still living a comfortable life, as the eyot where it locates boasts beautiful scenery and idyllic environment.

Hong Jiayong is an 80-year-old villager living in a two-storey building covering an area of about 200 square meters at the river bank with his wife, son and daughter-in-law. Hong has a pension, and his son and daughter-in-law work in town.

The old couple grow 13 kinds of vegetables and raise over 30 chickens in the yard. They often share the vegetables and eggs with their other children who work out-of-town.

Source: People’s Daily Overseas Edition

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/01/2020

Tchad : l'Hôpital de la renaissance dément tout "trafic d'organes humains" et porte plainte

Tchad : l'Hôpital de la renaissance dément tout "trafic d'organes humains" et porte plainte

Tchad : "l’Etat perdra ce qu’on lui paie en taxes, environ 2 milliards FCFA par mois" Tchad : "l’Etat perdra ce qu’on lui paie en taxes, environ 2 milliards FCFA par mois" 21/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : liste des lauréats de l'ENFJ intégrés à titre exceptionnel

21/01/2020

Tchad : vers un arrêt de production de certaines boissons suite à la crise

21/01/2020

Tchad : l'Hôpital de la renaissance dément tout "trafic d'organes humains" et porte plainte

21/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Moundou, la STE bancarise les paiements pour éviter les déperditions
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar