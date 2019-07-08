Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Response to July 5 Agreement announcement in Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United States government welcomes the progress in negotiations which we hope will lead to the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government that is broadly acceptable to the Sudanese people. We commend the mediators from the African Union and Ethiopia for their ongoing efforts. The agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the […]

The United States government welcomes the progress in negotiations which we hope will lead to the establishment of a civilian-led t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 8 Juillet 2019 - 07:25 Rugby – Zambia: Red Arrows are the Champions….Again!!

Dimanche 7 Juillet 2019 - 10:06 Le Forum Africain Tiendra Un Colloque Sur le Cameroun

Dimanche 7 Juillet 2019 - 10:06 Africa Forum to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/07/2019

Miss Tchad 2019 s'engage en faveur des victimes du cancer du col de l'utérus

Miss Tchad 2019 s'engage en faveur des victimes du cancer du col de l'utérus

Tchad : bousculades aux épreuves d'EPS du baccalauréat à Abéché Tchad : bousculades aux épreuves d'EPS du baccalauréat à Abéché 06/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la société d'électricité en guerre contres les installations anarchiques

07/07/2019

Tchad : des arrestations après l'assassinat de deux bergers dans un puit

07/07/2019

Tchad : les SAO ont "l'obligation de gagner", prévient le ministre des Sports

07/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Maroc : à la découverte de l’un des plus grands ports d'Afrique
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 06/07/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Naturalisation : prévenir la bonne administration en cas de changement de situation familiale

Naturalisation : prévenir la bonne administration en cas de changement de situation familiale

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun... L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun... 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH