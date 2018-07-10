Rev. Akua Ofori-Boateng selected for United States Trade Representative’s Trade Advisory Committee on Africa

Reverend Akua Ofori-Boateng has been selected to serve on the U.S. Trade Representative’s Trade Advisory Committee on Africa. Comprising American and African industry leaders, the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa advises the Office of African Affairs within the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) as it encourages economic development across Sub-Saharan Africa. Reverend Ofori-Boateng… […]

Reverend Akua Ofori-Boateng has been selected to serve on the U.S. Trade Representative’...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...