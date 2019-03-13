Alwihda Info
Role of the faith in tackling environmental challenges expounded at UN Environment Assembly


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mars 2019


By Fredrick Nzwili On the sidelines of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, top UN officials, religious leaders and environmental experts underlined the role of faith communities in tackling climate change, a phenomenon that threatens to annihilate humanity. The assembly opened on 11 March against the dark shadow of the Ethiopian Airline plane crash. The […]

