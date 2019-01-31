Romania to replace Canada in Mali peacekeeping mission

Following a productive meeting on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in December 2018, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Teodor-Viorel MeleÈcanu, Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Romania will supply transport helicopters to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA), after the end of the Canadian […]

Following a productive meeting on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in December 20...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...