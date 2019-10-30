Rotary provides millions in polio funding as wild poliovirus type 3 is eradicated

Rotary (Rotary.org) is giving US$50 million in grants to support the global effort to end polio. The funding will provide surveillance, technical assistance, and operational support for immunization activities, and will reach up to 38.4 million children with polio immunizations. The funding comes on the heels of the announcement that wild poliovirus type 3 (WPV3) […]

