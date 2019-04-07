Alwihda Info
Rugby : APO Group Founder visits Zambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Avril 2019


The Founder and Chairman of media giant APO Group, Mr Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 2019 was at hand to witness first hand the strides and efforts being implemented by the Zambia Rugby Union towards growing the game in the country. APO Group is the Main Official Sponsor od World Rugby’ […]

