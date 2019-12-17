Rugby Africa Cup 2020 Shines in New Light for Players, Teams and Spectators

In June this year, Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com) announced the new format of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC); a modernized and more inclusive set up of the continental championship to revamp the attractiveness of the game. At the same time the elimination stage was a digital testing period for a new content strategy and distribution. The […]

In June this year, Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com) announced the new format of the Rugb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...