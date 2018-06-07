Rugby Africa lifts Nigeria’s suspension from international championships

Rugby Africa held an Executive meeting in Gaborone, Botswana on May 25 where it lifted the suspension on the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) (https://theNRFF.com) from participating in any international championship and pledged to help the game grow in the country. Nigeria was suspended from all international activities following a leadership crisis that trailed last […]
Rugby Africa held an Executive meeting in Gaborone, Botswana on May 25 where it lifted the suspension on the ...
Rugby Africa held an Executive meeting in Gaborone, Botswana on May 25 where it lifted the suspension on the ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...