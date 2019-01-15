Rugby: Kenya Cup Week 7 Preview

The Kenya Rugby Union (www.KRU.co.ke) signed a five-year contract with Radio Africa Group in October 2018 which sees Bamba Sports broadcast all KRU sanctioned matches. This Broadcast Partner has aired the first six Kenya Cup double headers within Nairobi but this coming Saturday, 19th January, they will be in Nakuru at the Nakuru Athletics Club […]

The Kenya Rugby Union (www.KRU.co.ke) signed a five-year contract with Radio Africa Group in October 2018 which sees Bamba Sports broadcast a...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...