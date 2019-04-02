Rugby – Nigeria: Thankgod Okafor’s RC Montemor wins Portuguese second tier of rugby championship by beating Benfica in the final

RC Montemor won the national championship of the first rugby division, corresponding to the second national level, by beating Benfica 17-11 in the final on Saturday in Lisbon. The Alentejanos scored the first try through Okafor (33 minutes) and Miguel Casadinho (65), both of them converted by João Bibe, who totaled seven points. Bibe then […]

