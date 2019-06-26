Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Rugby – South Africa: Under-20 Women lead 1-0 against Zimbabwe


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


South Africa Under-20 Womens Rugby team had a convincing 43-0 win against Zimbabwe to lead 1-0 in their bilateral two match series at Prince Edward School in Harare. The visitors struck early with a run away try minutes from the kick off before Zimbabwe had found its footing – Zimbabwe fought hard and regrouped in […]

South Africa Under-20 Womens Rugby team had a convincing 43-0 win against Zimbabwe to lead 1-0 in their bilateral two match series at Prince Edward School in Harare. The vi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2019

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad - Santé : "les communautés vont définir leurs besoins et être au coeur du dispositif"

Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement Tchad : 46 victimes de la malformation bec-de-lèvre opérées gratuitement 25/06/2019

Populaires
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

ANALYSE

REACTION