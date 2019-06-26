Rugby – South Africa: Under-20 Women lead 1-0 against Zimbabwe

South Africa Under-20 Womens Rugby team had a convincing 43-0 win against Zimbabwe to lead 1-0 in their bilateral two match series at Prince Edward School in Harare. The visitors struck early with a run away try minutes from the kick off before Zimbabwe had found its footing – Zimbabwe fought hard and regrouped in […]

