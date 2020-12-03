Alwihda Info
Rugby: The General Assembly of the Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) Elected New Conflict and Resolution Committee


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2020


The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (http://www.RwandaRugby.com/) members met in the General Assembly and elected Conflict and Resolution Committee to replace the one who have completed 5 years term. According to RRF Constitution the members re-elected Abizeyimana Thadee as President of the committee, Nsanzimana Ignace as Vice President and Ibemaso Ernestine as secretary. The RRF members […]

