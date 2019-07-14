Rugby – Victoria Cup: Positive Start as Zimbabwe Sables edge Zambia

Zimbabwe Sables opened their Victoria Cup campaign with a convincing 39-10 victory over Zambia in front of a packed Machinery Exchange Stadium at Harare Sports Club. By half time Zimbabwe led 15-3 after Daniel Mango and Daniel Capsopoulos dotted a try each, Mangongo had the bigger smile scoring on his debut. Zambia made two attempts […]

