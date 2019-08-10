Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Springbok Women’s coach delighted as his team got off to a flying start in the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers

Rights-free audio clips of Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer in English and Afrikaans are available here: https://we.tl/t-txZCn3tHDR Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer was delighted on Friday as his team got off to a flying start in the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan, cruising to a comprehensive 89-5 victory […]

Rights-free audio clips of Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer in English and Afrikaans are available here...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...