Rugby World Cup’ African qualifications: Results, Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage, photos and sound bites of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be available for media to download after each game


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juin 2018


The 2018 edition of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will be played from 16 June to 18 August by the national teams of Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Zimbabwe and Tunisia. Results, free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage, pre-recorded interviews, photos and sound bites will be available for media […]

