Rugby World Cup Repechage: Four Kenya 7s Players Join Kenya Simbas ahead of Repechage

Kenya Simbas are into the first week of training for the upcoming repechage that will be played in November in Marseille, France. The Simbas, under assistant coach Dominique Habimana, have been doing gym sessions since Monday with ball work set to start in a few weeks. One group is training in Nairobi while another group […]

Kenya Simbas are into the first week of training for the upcoming repechage that will be played in November in Marseille, France. The Simbas, under assistant coach D...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...