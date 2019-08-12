Alwihda Info
Rugby – Zambia dates Uganda in Victoria Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


As the Victoria Cup progresses, Zambia is this weekend set to face off with Uganda in a game to be played at the Legends Grounds in Kampala. The National Rugby Team which regrouped on Thursday 8th August, 2019 in Lusaka has been training from Lusaka Rugby Club in the Showgrounds Main Arena. All the summoned […]

