Rugby: Zambia turns focus on Kenya meet

The Zambia Rugby National Team Coach has shifted his focus to the upcoming Kenya Rugby game set to be played on Saturday 27th July, 2019 at the Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe. Coach Lawrence Njovu has summoned a 31 member squad as the team regroups for residential camp this weekend. The team which comprises both […]

The Zambia Rugby National Team Coach has shifted his focus to the upcoming Kenya Rugby game set to be played on Saturday 27th July, 2019 at the Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe. Coac...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...