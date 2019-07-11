Rugby: Zimbabwe Sables Call-up Eight Debutants Ahead of Zambia

Zimbabwe Sables have announced eight debutants in their squad for the ‘Battle of Zambezi’ against Zambia at the Machinery Exchange Stadium at Harare Sports Club on Saturday – this will be the opening match for both teams in the revived Victoria Cup. Head coach Brendon Dawson believes the Victoria Cup is a key pillar in […]

