Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Rugby – Zimbabwe: Womens Under-20 Rugby Series Kicks Off on Wednesday


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


All is set for the historic bilateral Women’s Under-20 Rugby Series between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Prince Edward School in Harare tomorrow. The series features two main matches on the 26th and 29th of June between the two sides, the first ever women’s international tournament at under-20 level in Africa. A large proportion of […]

All is set for the historic bilateral Women’s Under-20 Rugby Series between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Prince Edward School in Harare tomorrow. The seri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2019

Tchad: 91.685 candidats composent les épreuves du brevet

Tchad: 91.685 candidats composent les épreuves du brevet

Tchad - UJT c/Mahamat Saleh Ben M., la Cour d'appel tranche l'affaire Tchad - UJT c/Mahamat Saleh Ben M., la Cour d'appel tranche l'affaire 25/06/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Elevage et des Productions animales

25/06/2019

Tchad - UJT c/Mahamat Saleh Ben M., la Cour d'appel tranche l'affaire

25/06/2019

Tchad : un nouveau commandant nommé à la tête du GEMIA

25/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH