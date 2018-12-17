Rwanda: African Development Bank approves €115 million, providing 1.5 million people access to water

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board has approved additional funding support of €115 million to Rwanda’s Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program, enabling 1.5 million people to access improved, reliable and sustainable water supply services. The funding will cover strategic cities and address water and sanitation challenges in areas with a low access rate of […]

The African Development Bank’s (www.AfDB.org) Board has approved additional funding support of €115 mill...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...