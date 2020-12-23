Alwihda Info
Sahel Group of Five: African Development Bank approves program to expand solar energy generation under Desert-to-Power scheme


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Décembre 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) approved on Wednesday a Desert-to-Power (D2P) technical support program that will advance the rollout of solar generation in G5 Sahel countries, where 60 million people lack access to electricity. The technical assistance, in the form of a $5 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund […]

