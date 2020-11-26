Saloodo! Launches Digital Freight Platform Globally

Saloodo! (https://www.Saloodo.com) seamlessly connects shippers and carriers in international markets; Digital freight platform is available on 4 continents and in more than 50 countries; Saloodo! is the most international digital road freight platform in the world. The logistics start-up Saloodo! remains on course for expansion. The digital platform is now ready to be used globally […]

Saloodo! (https://www.Saloodo.com) seamlessly connects shippers ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...