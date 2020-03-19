São Tomé and Príncipe and Equatorial Guinea lead Energy Cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea

São Tomé and Príncipe and Equatorial Guinea have agreed on the establishment of a Special Zone for Joint Exploration to explore and develop cross-border oil & gas reserves believed to be in the blocks bordering each country’s maritime zone. The decision was taken during a meeting this week in Malabo between H.E. Osvaldo Abreu, Minister […]

