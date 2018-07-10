Satement by Secretary Pompeo: Eritrea and Ethiopia End War and Adopt Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship

The United States welcomes the July 9 commitment to peace and security between the State of Eritrea and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, effectively ending 20 years of conflict. We commend Prime Minister Abiy of Ethiopia and President Isaias of Eritrea for courageously leading their citizens towards peace, prosperity, and political reform. The normalization […]

