Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Schools challenged to join #StrongerTogether for R32-12


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juin 2020


South Africa’s rugby (www.ASRugby.co.za) playing schools have been challenged to join the Springboks in their fight against hunger by joining the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign. SA Rugby’s hunger alleviation campaign was launched a few weeks ago and with the R700,000 mark getting closer, the South African Schools Rugby Association has joined the challenge. Millions of […]

South Africa’s rugby (www.ASRugby.co.za) playing schools have been challenged to join the Springboks in their ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...