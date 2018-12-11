Science Forum South Africa 2018 Bigger and Better

Over 3 000 researchers, scientists, policy-makers and students from all over the world are expected to attend this year’s Science Forum South Africa (SFSA), the continent’s premier science, technology and innovation event. Science Forum SA will take place from 12 to 14 December in Pretoria, with over 70 exhibitors from around the world showcasing scientific […]

Over 3 000 researchers, scientists, policy-makers and students from all over the world are expected to attend this y...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...