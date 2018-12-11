Alwihda Info
Science Forum South Africa 2018 Bigger and Better


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Over 3 000 researchers, scientists, policy-makers and students from all over the world are expected to attend this year’s Science Forum South Africa (SFSA), the continent’s premier science, technology and innovation event. Science Forum SA will take place from 12 to 14 December in Pretoria, with over 70 exhibitors from around the world showcasing scientific […]

